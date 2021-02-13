U.S. CDC says schools in low COVID-19-transmission areas can fully reopen with mask-wearing, mitigation

U.S. CDC says schools in low COVID-19-transmission areas can fully reopen with mask-wearing, mitigationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:52 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Friday released new guidance for school reopenings, saying schools in areas of low COVID-19 transmission can fully reopen if they employ universal mask-wearing and other mitigation strategies.
The agency said school reopenings should not be conditional on teachers' access to COVID-19 vaccines, but strongly recommended U.S. states prioritize teachers and school staff for vaccination.
