PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 12:35 IST
Jailed ex-DU professor G N Saibaba tests COVID-19 positive
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Delhi University professorG N Saibaba, who is serving life term in Nagpur Central Prisonfor Maoist links, has tested coronavirus positive, a jailofficial said on Saturday.

Along with him, three other inmates of the jail werefound to have contracted the infection, he said.

''G N Saibaba tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

He will be taken for a CT scan and other tests, after whichdoctors will decide whether to shift him to the GovernmentMedical College and Hospital for treatment,'' jailsuperintendent Anup Kumre said.

Earlier this week, gangster Arun Gawli and four otherinmates of Nagpur jail had tested positive for the infection.

Saibaba is wheelchair-bound with 90 per cent physicaldisabilities.

In 2017, a court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli hadconvicted him and four others for Maoist links and indulgingin activities amounting to waging war against the country.

Ever since his conviction, Saibaba is lodged in the Nagpurjail.

