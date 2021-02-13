No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans

No new COVID-19 case wasreported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, a healthofficial said.

Two more people have recovered from the disease, hesaid.

The Union territory's caseload stood at 5,007, ofwhich 11 are active cases, while 4,934 people have recoveredfrom the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to theinfection so far, the official said.

The administration has so far tested over 2.4 lakhsamples for COVID-19, he added.

