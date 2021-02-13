Second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for begins in TN

The second dose of COVID-19vaccination for health care workers in Tamil Nadu commenced onSaturday, 28 days after they took the first shot, with asenior official saying that it would soon be available tomembers of the public.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who inspected theadministering of the second dose to healthcare workers at theGovernment Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, saidthe vaccination drive would soon be extended to the public-.

Speaking to reporters, he said nearly 2,27,340 people,including 1.9 lakh health workers, 19,405 frontline workersand 9,789 police personnel have so far been vaccinated.

''One need not have any apprehensions over the vaccinebeing administered.

We have given time till February 17 for the frontlineworkers to register.

Soon, the vaccination drive will be extended to othersections of people,'' Radhakrishnan said.

He urged all those who had taken the first dose to availthe second shots after a gap of 28 days.

Also, with few cases of dengue fever being reported fromAlangulam and certain pockets in Tenkasi district, the healthdepartment has advised all District Collectors to takepreventive steps in their districts, Radhakrishnan said.

Tamil Nadu began administering the first shots to healthworkers from January 16 and the drive was inaugurated by chiefminister K Palaniswami at the Government Rajaji Hospital inMadurai.

Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and Serum Institutes Covishieldvaccines require a two-dose schedule to be administeredthrough the intramuscular route.

As of February 12, Tamil Nadu has logged 8,44,173 lakhcases, while the toll stands at 12,408.

A total of 8,27,480 people have recovered.

