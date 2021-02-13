COVID-19: Nagpur sees 486 cases, 5 deaths, 266 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur reached 1,38,300 on Saturday after 486 people weredetected with the infection, while the death toll increased byfive and the recovery count by 266, an official said.

The district has so far witnessed 4,224 deaths and1,30,227 people have been discharged, leaving it with 3,849active cases, he added.

With 4,719 samples being examined on Saturday, theoverall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11.18,832, hesaid.

