Brazil reports 44,299 new coronavirus cases, 1,043 deaths

Brazil reports 44,299 new coronavirus cases, 1,043 deathsReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-02-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 03:10 IST
Brazil recorded 44,299 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,043 more deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Brazil has registered more than 9.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 238,532, according to ministry data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
