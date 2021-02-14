Left Menu

Japan formally approves its first COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 14:54 IST
Japan's health ministry said it had approved the vaccine developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc. Image Credit: ANI

Japan on Sunday formally approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said it would start nationwide inoculations within days, but months behind the U.S. and many other countries.

Japan's health ministry said it had approved the vaccine developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc. The announcement comes after a government panel on Friday confirmed that final results of clinical testing done in Japan showed that the vaccine had similar efficacy as shown in earlier tests overseas.

