Italy reports 221 coronavirus deaths, 11,068 new cases

Italy's health ministry reported 221 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 311 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 11,068 from 13,532.

Some 205,642 tests for COVID-19 were carried out, compared with 290,534 the previous day, the ministry said. Italy has registered 93,577 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak began in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.72 million cases to date and patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Italy - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,449 on Sunday, compared with 18,500 a day earlier. There were 126 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 118 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 2,085 from a previous 2,062.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

