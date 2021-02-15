Left Menu

Assam reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-02-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 00:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assam on Sunday reported fivenew COVID-19 cases, as per an official bulletin.

The state has so far reported 2,17,293 cases, and1,087 persons have died, it said.

The overall positivity rate is 3.26 per cent againsttotal testing of 66,71,847 samples so far.

During the day, the state reported more recoveriesthan the number of new infections as 15 persons weredischarged, as per the bulletin.

There are 274 active cases in the state at present.

The National Health Mission said 1,347 more COVID-19patients have died till now, but the government's Death AuditBoard has not included them in the tally of deaths caused bythe coronavirus as they had other ailments too.

In Assam, 2,14,585 COVID-19 patients have so farrecovered.

NHM said that a total of 1,19,606 persons have so farreceived the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state,while 2,215 persons got the second dose.

