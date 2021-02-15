Left Menu

Brazil confirms UK variant in two coronavirus patients

Two of the confirmed cases of the UK variant were reported in the state of Goiás after sequencing test samples taken on Dec. 31, according to the state's health department on Friday. In that statement, Goiás authorities said the two people who have caught the UK variant live on the outskirts of the federal capital Brasília.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 07:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 07:15 IST
Brazil confirms UK variant in two coronavirus patients

Brazil has confirmed cases of the UK variant of the novel coronavirus in two states and in the federal district of Brasília, according to a statement from the health ministry on Sunday.

The government said it has not yet confirmed cases of the South African variant. Two of the confirmed cases of the UK variant were reported in the state of Goiás after sequencing test samples taken on Dec. 31, according to the state's health department on Friday.

In that statement, Goiás authorities said the two people who have caught the UK variant live on the outskirts of the federal capital Brasília. The World Health Organization has said the UK variant has now been found in more than 70 countries.

Brazil has the world's highest number of coronavirus deaths after the United States and more than 9.8 million confirmed cases. A Brazilian variant of the virus is circulating in 10 states, the health ministry said. The two people in Goiás who caught the UK variant had contact with a relative who lives in England, traveled to Brazil for the holidays and had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Goiás health department said.

A genomic sequencing of the virus confirmed infection by the UK variant in Goiás.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Icy weather chills Texas wind energy as deep freeze grips much of U.S.

Ice storms knocked out nearly half the wind-power generating capacity of Texas on Sunday as a rare deep freeze across the state locked up turbine towers while driving electricity demand to record levels, the states grid operator reported.Re...

Japanese economy sees recovery from pandemic slump

The Japanese economy grew at an annual rate of 12.7 per cent in October-December, marking the second straight quarter of growth, amid a recovery from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data released Monday...

Peru's foreign minister resigns over coronavirus vaccine scandal

Peruvian Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete said on Sunday night that she resigned after acknowledging she received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Chinas Sinopharm, outside of clinical trials and before the national immunization prog...

Olympics-Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week - report

Tokyo Olympic organisers could choose their new president as early as this week, a report said on Monday, after former chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks that provoked a global outcry.Local organisers need to urgently pick a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021