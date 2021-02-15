Left Menu

China cracks down on spurious, illegal, pricey vaccines

Authorities had arrested 70 suspects by Wednesday, in 21 vaccine-related cases, it added, many of which surfaced during the initial phases of rollout. One group of suspects made a profit of about 18 million yuan ($2.8 million) by packaging saline solution or mineral water in 58,000 doses of spurious vaccines, Xinhua said, identifying its leader, arrested last Christmas Day, only by the surname Kong.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:01 IST
China cracks down on spurious, illegal, pricey vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China is cracking down on vaccine-related crimes, making dozens of arrests over the production and distribution of fake coronavirus vaccines, price gouging and illegal inoculations, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday. Authorities had arrested 70 suspects by Wednesday, in 21 vaccine-related cases, it added, many of which surfaced during the initial phases of rollout.

One group of suspects made a profit of about 18 million yuan ($2.8 million) by packaging saline solution or mineral water in 58,000 doses of spurious vaccines, Xinhua said, identifying its leader, arrested last Christmas Day, only by the surname Kong. In other cases, fake vaccines were sold at high prices, included in emergency inoculation schemes at hospitals, or smuggled abroad, it added.

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate urged regional agencies to cooperate with police in swift and unwavering action to curb such activities, the agency said. China, which had given 40.52 million doses of vaccine to key groups of people by Tuesday, has largely managed to bring the pandemic under control with strict lockdown, testing and tracing measures. ($1=6.4542 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

A plane carrying Zimbabwes first coronavirus vaccines, 200,000 doses donated by China, arrived in the capital Harare on Monday. A further 600,000 doses from China are set to arrive in early March, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said...

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. plant at full capacity; infra sector gets massive budget boost

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANINewsVoir BSE NSE listed Bigbloc Construction Limited are leading manufacturers of building materials including AAC Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks Fly Ash Bricks. Earlier, the company had informe...

Kerala CM inaugurates Gender Park campus after global meet on gender equality

Kozhikode Kerala India, February 15 ANIBusinessWire India The Gender Campus in Kozhikode, Kerala was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on February 14. The ceremony marked the functional launch of projects, programmes ...

Uttarakhand calamity: Three more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 53

Three more bodies were recovered on Monday from the flood-ravaged Tapovan tunnel, taking the toll in the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 53.The bodies were recovered this morning from the Adit tunnel at the NTPCs Tapovan-Vishnugad projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021