Health infrastructure improved considerably in West Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday said that the health infrastructurein the state has improved considerably over the last fewyears.

Inaugurating a 'mother and child' hub at ChittaranjanSeva Sadan hospital here, she said hospitals across the statehave been upgraded to international standards.

''Bengal is number one in health sector in the country.

The government has also developed related infrastructurerequired. West Bengal has also done great work in dealing withthe Covid crisis'', she said.

Banerjee said West Bengal is the only state to providefree ration, free health care and free education to itspeople. The Swasthya Sathi card has been given to 10 crorepeople in the state, she added.

The chief minister also said the number of mother andchild hubs now stands at 17 in the state, while 43 multi-speciality hospitals are functioning at the moment.

