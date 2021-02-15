Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani has tested positive for coronavirus, said a hospitalwhere the CM is admitted after he fainted in a rally.

On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage whileaddressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls inthe state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad andadmitted to the U N Mehta Hospital here.

Rupani's sample was collected on Sunday night and sentfor RT-PCR test which has come out positive for coronavirus,said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.

He has mild symptoms, it added.

