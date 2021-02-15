Left Menu

J&J's vaccine implementation study in S.Africa gets regulator nod

South Africa's drugs regulator said on Monday it had approved an implementation study of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way to start the country's first inoculations among frontline health workers. South Africa has yet to launch its COVID-19 vaccination programme and the government has decided to go with the J&J dose after trial results this month showed AstraZeneca's two-shot vaccine was less effective against the new variant of the coronavirus dominating South African infections.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:56 IST
J&J's vaccine implementation study in S.Africa gets regulator nod
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's drugs regulator said on Monday it had approved an implementation study of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way to start the country's first inoculations among frontline health workers.

South Africa has yet to launch its COVID-19 vaccination programme and the government has decided to go with the J&J dose after trial results this month showed AstraZeneca's two-shot vaccine was less effective against the new variant of the coronavirus dominating South African infections. "SAHPRA has approved the implementation study," the regulator said in response to Reuters questions, adding it was still reviewing its separate application for full market use.

The study, similar to the final phase of a vaccine trial, will test the effects of the vaccine in the field after it is administered to 350,000-500,000 health care workers. The first batch of J&J's 80,000 doses is expected to arrive this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa told lawmakers on Thursday.

J&J was the first pharmaceutical major to apply to SAHPRA in December to register its COVID-19 vaccine; Pfizer and AstraZeneca have also since applied. South Africa is the African country hardest hit by the coronavirus, accounting for over a third of the continent's infections and almost half of the deaths, led primarily by the new, more contagious variant called 501Y.V2.

SAHPRA said J&J has not yet submitted a special domestic application for emergency use authorisation of its vaccine - known as a Section 21 application. Normally valid for six months, Section 21 authorisation allows emergency use of a product that is unregistered, SAHPRA officials said. Last week, the co-lead for the local leg of J&J's vaccine trial, Glenda Gray, said that J&J had made a rolling submission to the regulator and its application was "being processed for emergency use."

Gray clarified on Monday that J&J had applied for "early access" - essentially seeking approval to use its vaccine for the implementation study. This differs from an emergency use authorisation (EUA) approval, which the company has not yet applied for, she said. J&J did not immediately respond to an email requesting further details. SAHPRA said it was also processing J&J's application for full market registration as part of a rolling review approach, which allows data to be evaluated by SAHPRA as it becomes available.

The rolling review is one of several methods the domestic regulator is pursuing to help fast-track vaccine approvals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar security forces intensify crackdown on protesters

Security forces in Myanmar pointed guns toward anti-coup protesters and attacked them with sticks on Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier this month to reinstate th...

JLR to work closer with Tata Group, lays out new 'Reimagine Strategy' of electric cars

Thierry Bollore, the new chief executive of Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR, on Monday laid out his vision for the luxury carmaker, including plans to turn the Jaguar brand electric-only by 2025 and working closer with Tata Group co...

Racing Team India makes ALMS debut, on track for Le Mans

Racing Team India won its bid to become the first all-Indian squad to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a solid debut over the opening two rounds of the Asian Le Mans Series in Dubai this weekend.The JK Tyres-backed teams ORECA 07 LMP...

ISL 7: Playoff spot in sight, Hyderabad aiming full points against Kerala

For the most part of the Indian Super League ISL season, Hyderabad always maintained their place in the top four. But now, with three games to go, they find themselves fifth level on points with fourth-placed FC Goa and two points below Nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021