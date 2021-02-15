Russia to review effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccines against new variants - TASS

Russia to review effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccines against new variants - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:36 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a review to be produced by March 15 of Russia's COVID-19 vaccines, assessing their ability to protect people from new variants of the coronavirus, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.
Russia has so far approved two vaccines against COVID-19, including Sputnik V, which has been deployed widely in Russia and also exported abroad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
