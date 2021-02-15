15.3 million Britons receive first coronavirus vaccine dose

15.3 million Britons receive first coronavirus vaccine doseReuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:36 IST
A total of 15,300,151 Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 jab, according to official data released on Monday, as the government begins to widen its vaccination programme to new groups of people.
Britain also reported on Monday a further 9,765 cases and 230 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
Also Read: Britain detects S.African variant in people with no travel links
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain