15.3 million Britons receive first coronavirus vaccine dose

A total of 15,300,151 Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 jab, according to official data released on Monday, as the government begins to widen its vaccination programme to new groups of people.

Britain also reported on Monday a further 9,765 cases and 230 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

