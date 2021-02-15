Left Menu

Italy reports 258 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 7,351 new cases

Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 221 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,351 from 11,068 the day before.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 221 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,351 from 11,068 the day before. Some 179,278 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 205,642, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 93,835 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.73 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,515 on Monday, slightly up from 18,449 a day earlier.

There were 122 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 126 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients rose marginally to 2,089 from a previous 2,085. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

