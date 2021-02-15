Left Menu

WHO lists AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The AstraZeneca/Oxford shot has been hailed because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some rivals, including Pfizer/BioNTech's , which was listed for emergency use by the WHO late in December. Nearly 109 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 2.5 million have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:15 IST
WHO lists AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world.

A WHO statement said it had approved the vaccine as produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India. "We now have all the pieces in place for the rapid distribution of vaccines. But we still need to scale up production," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The listing by the UN health agency comes days after a WHO panel provided interim recommendations on the vaccine, saying two doses with an interval of around 8 to 12 weeks must be given to all adults, and can be used in countries with the South African variant of the coronavirus as well. The AstraZeneca/Oxford shot has been hailed because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some rivals, including Pfizer/BioNTech's , which was listed for emergency use by the WHO late in December.

Nearly 109 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 2.5 million have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh cop dies 3 days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Three days after beingadministered a COVID-19 vaccine, an assistant sub-inspectorASI of the Chhattisgarh police died on Monday, officialssaid.A post-mortem was carried out to establish the exactcause of death and a report is awaited, they s...

Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign firms without local presence from 2024

Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing an official source.The policy, which comes into effect o...

UK's Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Asked by Reuters who he held resp...

Karnataka-based activist group files complaint against Anil Vij for 'hateful' tweet against Disha Ravi

A Karnataka-based group of activists called the Campaign Against Hate Speech on Monday filed a complaint against Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij for his alleged hateful tweet against Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist who was arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021