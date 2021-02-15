Left Menu

COVID: 108 new cases recorded in Haryana

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state stands at 3,039, according to the bulletin.The new cases include 38 from Gurgaon and 12 from Panchkula district. The number of active cases in the state stands at 903, while 2,65,212 have recovered from the infection.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:29 IST
COVID: 108 new cases recorded in Haryana

Haryana recorded 108 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 2,69,154, a health department bulletin said.

No death took place place during the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state stands at 3,039, according to the bulletin.

The new cases include 38 from Gurgaon and 12 from Panchkula district. The number of active cases in the state stands at 903, while 2,65,212 have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate is 98.54 per cent, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh cop dies 3 days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Three days after beingadministered a COVID-19 vaccine, an assistant sub-inspectorASI of the Chhattisgarh police died on Monday, officialssaid.A post-mortem was carried out to establish the exactcause of death and a report is awaited, they s...

Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign firms without local presence from 2024

Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing an official source.The policy, which comes into effect o...

UK's Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Asked by Reuters who he held resp...

Karnataka-based activist group files complaint against Anil Vij for 'hateful' tweet against Disha Ravi

A Karnataka-based group of activists called the Campaign Against Hate Speech on Monday filed a complaint against Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij for his alleged hateful tweet against Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist who was arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021