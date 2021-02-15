COVID: 108 new cases recorded in Haryana

Haryana recorded 108 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 2,69,154, a health department bulletin said.

No death took place place during the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state stands at 3,039, according to the bulletin.

The new cases include 38 from Gurgaon and 12 from Panchkula district. The number of active cases in the state stands at 903, while 2,65,212 have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate is 98.54 per cent, it stated.

