Left Menu

Several virus variants may reduce vaccine effectiveness - UK chief medical officer

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:57 IST
Several virus variants may reduce vaccine effectiveness - UK chief medical officer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There are several variants of the coronavirus that might reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Monday.

"There were several variants that look very similar to one another in many ways, which actually could have slightly reduced ... or in some cases, more than slightly reduced, effectiveness from the vaccine," Whitty said.

"In which case ... scientists redesign the vaccine, and that allows to re-vaccinate against the new variant."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9 more fast track courts in Punjab to curb sexual attacks on women, children

An inter-departmental meeting of the Punjab government on Monday decided on a slew of measures to strengthen the investigation and prosecution machinery for handling criminal offences against women and children, including the establishment ...

France says will keep supporting struggle for democracy in Myanmar

France will keep supporting the people of Myanmar in their struggle for democracy, a spokeswoman for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. The deployment of armoured vehicles in several cities and increasing use of violence...

Chhattisgarh cop dies 3 days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Three days after beingadministered a COVID-19 vaccine, an assistant sub-inspectorASI of the Chhattisgarh police died on Monday, officialssaid.A post-mortem was carried out to establish the exactcause of death and a report is awaited, they s...

Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign firms without local presence from 2024

Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing an official source.The policy, which comes into effect o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021