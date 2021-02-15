Left Menu

WHO sounds regional warning over Ebola outbreaks in Congo, Guinea

An outbreak of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea poses a regional risk that requires exceptional vigilance, a senior World Health Organisation official said on Monday. Separately, the West African country of Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday, with seven confirmed cases and three deaths.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An outbreak of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea poses a regional risk that requires exceptional vigilance, a senior World Health Organisation official said on Monday. Congo has confirmed four cases of Ebola since a resurgence of the virus was announced on Feb. 7 in Butembo, the epicentre of a previous outbreak that was declared over last June.

An Ebola vaccination campaign has begun in Butembo, in eastern DRC, the WHO said in a tweet on Monday. Separately, the West African country of Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday, with seven confirmed cases and three deaths. "We have to be exceptionally vigilant, highly alert", Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, told a news briefing.

"This disease (Ebola) represents a regional risk" The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

