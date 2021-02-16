Left Menu

Health News Roundup: WHO approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine; Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts and more

Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts, says it can overcome new outbreak Guinea is tracking down people who potentially had contact with Ebola patients and will rush vaccines to the affected area as soon as possible following at least three deaths from the disease, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Monday.

Updated: 16-02-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 02:30 IST
Health News Roundup: WHO approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine; Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts and more
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOAFRO)

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts, says it can overcome new outbreak

Guinea is tracking down people who potentially had contact with Ebola patients and will rush vaccines to the affected area as soon as possible following at least three deaths from the disease, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Monday. Lamah said that unlike during the deadliest known outbreak, which tore through West Africa in 2013-2016, Guinea had the means to halt the resurgence of the virus.

"Courtesy Doses": Peru probes early use of Sinopharm vaccine by top govt officials

Peruvian prosecutors are investigating the use of so-called "courtesy doses" of China's Sinopharm vaccine after two top government officials resigned over the weekend upon acknowledging they had taken the Chinese shot months ago, well before they were widely available in the country. The growing scandal in Peru erupted Thursday after ousted former President Martin Vizcarra said he too had received an early vaccination. Several other top officials have since stepped down.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: New Zealand in lockdown after UK variant found Ebola vaccination campaign begins in Democratic Republic of Congo

An Ebola vaccination campaign has begun in the city of Butembo, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a tweet on Monday. Health workers at Matanda health centre, where the first Ebola patient was treated, were the first to be vaccinated, the WHO said.

Israel to ease more COVID curbs, launch leisure 'Green Pass' on Feb. 21

Israel plans to ease more restrictions on businesses on Sunday and reopen hotels and gyms to those fully vaccinated or deemed immune after recovering from COVID-19, the government said. With nearly 43% of citizens having received at least one shot of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Israel has pushed ahead with a gradual relaxing of lockdown measures imposed on Dec. 27.

UK PM Johnson wants 'cautious but irreversible' path out of COVID-19 lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the COVID-19 lockdown this week after the vaccination of 15 million vulnerable people. With nearly a quarter of Britain's population now inoculated with a first dose of a COVID vaccine in a little over two months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the economy.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The World Health Organization listed AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access in the developing world, while sources said the EU is in talks with Moderna on buying more vaccines. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

WHO approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world. "We now have all the pieces in place for the rapid distribution of vaccines. But we still need to scale up production," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, told a news briefing.

AstraZeneca, Czechs discuss extra vaccine, but sticking to EU deal

AstraZeneca has asked the Czech authorities about possible demand for more vaccine later this year, but any supplies would have to comply with European Union agreements, the company and Czech Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Monday. A Czech news website reported on Saturday that the Czech Health Ministry was in talks with the company on extra supplies in addition to the 3 million already ordered, but it was not clear if these would be compliant with the country's EU commitment not to negotiate separately.

Exclusive: EU seeks new COVID-19 vaccine deal with Moderna, AstraZeneca flags doses made outside EU - sources The EU is holding talks with Moderna on buying more COVID-19 vaccine and AstraZeneca, with which talks have stalled, has suggested delivering doses of its own vaccine made outside Europe to make up for supply cuts, two EU sources said. The European Union has set a target of vaccinating 70% of its adult population by the end of the summer, but has struggled to secure the doses promised by pharmaceutical companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

