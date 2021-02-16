S.Korea reached deals to buy additional COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people -Yonhap

S.Korea reached deals to buy additional COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people -YonhapReuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-02-2021 05:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 05:15 IST
South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday that the government reached deals to buy additional coronavirus vaccines for 23 million people, the Yonhap news agency reported.
The deals include Novavax vaccines for 20 million people and Pfizer products for 3 million, Yonhap said, quoting Chung as saying at a meeting.
