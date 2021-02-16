Left Menu

Australia medical regulator approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-02-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 07:01 IST
Australia's medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional approval for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, making it the second vaccine to get regulatory approval in Australia.

The regulator last month approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use and inoculations for its 25 million population will begin from Feb. 22.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

