South Africa says documentation on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine submitted to regulator

South Africa says documentation on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine submitted to regulatorReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:49 IST
South Africa's health ministry said on Tuesday that the manufacturers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine had submitted documentation to local regulator the SAHPRA for registration.
The ministry added in a statement that it was "continuously engaging" with the manufacturers of the vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
