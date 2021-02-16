Left Menu

Goa: Super speciality block of GMCH to be commissioned in June

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:47 IST
Goa: Super speciality block of GMCH to be commissioned in June

Goa Health Minister VishwajitRane has announced that the super specialty block at GoaMedical College and Hospital, which is constructed under aCentral scheme, will be commissioned in June.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rane said the stategovernment is in the process of appointing a consultant forthe super speciality block, which has been constructed underPradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The state government wants to create a ''good model'' ofthe hospital through the super speciality block, the ministersaid.

''Once this block is commissioned, no one will have togo to other states for treatment,'' he said, adding that thetreatment in the new facility will be ''free of cost''.

The hospital will be linked to the state government'sDeen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY), a medical insurancescheme covering the entire Goan population, Rane said.

The Rs 350-crore project will have more than 400 beds,it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patel elected as Asian Zone president

President of Gujarat State Chess Association, Ajay H Patel, was unanimously elected as the chief of Asian Zone 3.7 during the Annual General Body meeting of All India Chess Federation here.The AGM was held on Sunday. Patel is also the chair...

Religare Enterprises Strengthens its Board

Appoints Hamid Ahmed and Dr. Vijay Shankar Madan as Independent DirectorsNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirThe Board of Religare Enterprises Limited REL on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021, inducted two new Independent members to its Board of Director...

European shares hover near one-year highs; miners jump

European shares hovered near one-year highs on Tuesday as investors bet a bumper U.S. stimulus package will power global economic growth this year, while Glencore led a rally among mining stocks after reinstating its dividend. The pan-Europ...

Myanmar: ‘World is watching’, UN Special Envoy urges military to refrain from violence

In a conversation with the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Soe Win, Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener reinforced that the right of peaceful assembly must fully be respected and that demonstrators are not subjected to reprisal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021