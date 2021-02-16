Goa: Super speciality block of GMCH to be commissioned in June

Goa Health Minister VishwajitRane has announced that the super specialty block at GoaMedical College and Hospital, which is constructed under aCentral scheme, will be commissioned in June.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rane said the stategovernment is in the process of appointing a consultant forthe super speciality block, which has been constructed underPradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The state government wants to create a ''good model'' ofthe hospital through the super speciality block, the ministersaid.

''Once this block is commissioned, no one will have togo to other states for treatment,'' he said, adding that thetreatment in the new facility will be ''free of cost''.

The hospital will be linked to the state government'sDeen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY), a medical insurancescheme covering the entire Goan population, Rane said.

The Rs 350-crore project will have more than 400 beds,it was stated.

