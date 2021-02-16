S.Africa medical association says J&J vaccines could arrive on Tuesday

S.Africa medical association says J&J vaccines could arrive on TuesdayReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:17 IST
The South African Medical Association is expecting the first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive on Tuesday, its chairwoman Angelique Coetzee told Reuters.
Vaccinations of healthcare workers with the J&J vaccine could start on Wednesday, Coetzee added.
