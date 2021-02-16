Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

5:05 p.m.

Maharashtra records 29,884 inoculations on first day of second round.

5:04 p.m.

Only two states -- Maharashtra and Kerala -- contribute to 72 per cent of active cases of COVID-19: Government.

4:44 p.m.

Single dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine provokes strong immune response: Study.

4:21 p.m.

Pakistan reports less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for first time in over 3 months.

4:18 p.m.

No new fatality in 17 states and Union Territories; No fresh COVID-19 case in 6 of them in 24 hours.

4:07 p.m.

87,40,595 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country till Tuesday 1 pm, with 85,69,917 getting first dose, 1,70,678 given second dose: Government.

4:07 p.m.

Average daily COVID-19 deaths reported last week was 93 in country: Health Ministry. 3:56 p.m.

Puducherry reports 20 new COVID-19 cases.

3:56 p.m.

Delhi records 94 fresh cases of COVID-19, lowest in over nine months; death toll rises to 10,894 with one new fatality: Authorities. 2:44 p.m.

Odisha logs 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.

2:32 p.m.

UK PM Boris Johnson warns no 'cast iron' guarantee over lifting COVID-19 lockdown.

12:55 p.m.

Zinc, vitamin C supplements not effective in treating COVID-19: Study.

12:23 p.m.

Consignment of made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines reaches Dominican Republic.

11:24 a.m.

No new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for second consecutive day.

11:20 a.m.

COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh climbs to 16,833, over 24,000 inoculated.

10:35 a.m.

Telangana logs 129 fresh COVID-19 cases.

9:49 a.m.

Single day rise of 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, 81 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,09,25,710, death toll to 1,55,813: Government.

9:28 a.m.

Maharashtra: Thane sees 285 new COVID-19 cases, one death.

9:18 a.m.

Three new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 4,395.

1:23 a.m.

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally remained at 12,189 as the state did not report any fresh caseon Monday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

