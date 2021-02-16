Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:47 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.
5:05 p.m.
Maharashtra records 29,884 inoculations on first day of second round.
5:04 p.m.
Only two states -- Maharashtra and Kerala -- contribute to 72 per cent of active cases of COVID-19: Government.
4:44 p.m.
Single dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine provokes strong immune response: Study.
4:21 p.m.
Pakistan reports less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for first time in over 3 months.
4:18 p.m.
No new fatality in 17 states and Union Territories; No fresh COVID-19 case in 6 of them in 24 hours.
4:07 p.m.
87,40,595 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country till Tuesday 1 pm, with 85,69,917 getting first dose, 1,70,678 given second dose: Government.
4:07 p.m.
Average daily COVID-19 deaths reported last week was 93 in country: Health Ministry. 3:56 p.m.
Puducherry reports 20 new COVID-19 cases.
3:56 p.m.
Delhi records 94 fresh cases of COVID-19, lowest in over nine months; death toll rises to 10,894 with one new fatality: Authorities. 2:44 p.m.
Odisha logs 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.
2:32 p.m.
UK PM Boris Johnson warns no 'cast iron' guarantee over lifting COVID-19 lockdown.
12:55 p.m.
Zinc, vitamin C supplements not effective in treating COVID-19: Study.
12:23 p.m.
Consignment of made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines reaches Dominican Republic.
11:24 a.m.
No new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for second consecutive day.
11:20 a.m.
COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh climbs to 16,833, over 24,000 inoculated.
10:35 a.m.
Telangana logs 129 fresh COVID-19 cases.
9:49 a.m.
Single day rise of 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, 81 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,09,25,710, death toll to 1,55,813: Government.
9:28 a.m.
Maharashtra: Thane sees 285 new COVID-19 cases, one death.
9:18 a.m.
Three new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 4,395.
1:23 a.m.
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally remained at 12,189 as the state did not report any fresh caseon Monday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
