Maha: Nagpur records 535 new COVID-19 cases; six casualties

At least 535 persons testedpositive for coronavirus, while six died of the infection inMaharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

With the addition of fresh cases, the count ofinfections in the district has risen to 1,39,788, the officialsaid.

The latest casualties have taken the toll to 4,242, ofwhich 2,753 deaths were reported in Nagpur city alone, hesaid.

As many as 382 patients were discharged from varioustreatment facilities, taking the number of recoveries to1,31,141, the official said.

The district is now left with 4,405 active cases, headded.

With the addition of 5,383 samples tested during theday, the total number of tests conducted in the district roseto 1,13,0187, it was stated.

