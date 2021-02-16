29 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Chandigarh

Chandigarh's COVID-19 infection count climbed to 21,293 on Tuesday with 29 more people testing positive for the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 75-year-old man took the toll in the union territory to 347, it stated.

There are 133 active cases as of now, as per the bulletin.

Twenty-four more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of total recoveries to 20,813, it said.

A total of 2,36,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, and of them, 2,14,491 have tested negative, while reports of 176 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS IJT

