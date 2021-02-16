Left Menu

29 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh's COVID-19 infection count climbed to 21,293 on Tuesday with 29 more people testing positive for the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 75-year-old man took the toll in the union territory to 347, it stated.

There are 133 active cases as of now, as per the bulletin.

Twenty-four more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of total recoveries to 20,813, it said.

A total of 2,36,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, and of them, 2,14,491 have tested negative, while reports of 176 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

