Haryana records 86 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:22 IST
Haryana recorded 86 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,69,240, a health department bulletin said.

One death due to the disease was reported in Panipat district which pushed the death toll to 3,040, it said.

The fresh cases include 24 from Gurgaon and 16 from Panipat.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 819, while as many as 2,65,381 patients have recovered. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent, the bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

