BBMP finds two COVID-19 clusters in Bengaluru
Two clusters of COVID-19 infection were found in the Bommanahalli zone of Bengaluru, said N Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner on Tuesday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:06 IST
Two clusters of COVID-19 infection were found in the Bommanahalli zone of Bengaluru, said N Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner on Tuesday. "The first cluster was found at Manjushree Nursing College near Kaval Byrasandra in the city, where 210 students are studying. Most of them are from Kerala. Out of 210, 40 people were found infected with COVID-19," said Palike.
He added that another cluster of 103 people was found at the SNN Raj Lakeview apartment in Bommanahalli. "They had arranged a social program in the apartment complex. After the program when they took the COVID-19 test and many were found positive for Coronavirus infection. Total 1,052 persons live in the apartment, out of which 103 persons tested positive and 96 persons out of 103 infected are above the age of 60," Prasad stated.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka has 5,879 active COVID-19 cases currently, while 9,27,924 have recovered from the viral infection. A total of 12,273 people have also lost their lives due to Coronavirus in the state so far. (ANI)
