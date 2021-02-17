Left Menu

Malaysia reports 2,998 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:43 IST
Representative Image

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 2,998 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 272,163.

The health ministry also reported 22 new deaths, raising total fatalities to 1,005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

