Malaysia reports 2,998 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

Malaysia reports 2,998 new coronavirus cases, 22 deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:43 IST
Malaysia on Wednesday reported 2,998 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 272,163.
The health ministry also reported 22 new deaths, raising total fatalities to 1,005.
