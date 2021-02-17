Left Menu

Indonesia targets bustling markets in COVID-19 vaccine roll out

The new phase, which started at the sprawling, multi-level Tanah Abang market in Jakarta, saw hundreds of market vendors inoculated on Wednesday, some posing thumbs up next to an "I've been vaccinated" banner after receiving their shot. "At first I was scared because people said things that frightened me about getting vaccinated," said Rusyandi, a 34-year-old worker.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:13 IST
Indonesia targets bustling markets in COVID-19 vaccine roll out

Targeting the high-density hustle and bustle of traditional markets, Indonesia on Wednesday launched the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination programme, which also covers essential workers and public servants.

The roll out in the Southeast Asian nation worst hit by the pandemic began last month, with nearly 1.5 million medical workers set to receive their shots of CoronaVac, produced by China's Sinovac Biotech by the end of this month. The new phase, which started at the sprawling, multi-level Tanah Abang market in Jakarta, saw hundreds of market vendors inoculated on Wednesday, some posing thumbs up next to an "I've been vaccinated" banner after receiving their shot.

"At first I was scared because people said things that frightened me about getting vaccinated," said Rusyandi, a 34-year-old worker. "Nothing happened and I feel like I'm free." Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said nearly 10,000 workers at the market complex would be vaccinated on Wednesday.

Touring the market during the launch, President Joko Widodo said he hoped public workers such as security forces, as well as journalists, athletes and those in the retail sector could soon be inoculated. With more than 1.2 million confirmed cases and over 33,000 deaths across the country, in the past year traditional markets have emerged as COVID-19 cluster points in Indonesia.

Data from the Indonesian Traditional Market Traders Association shows 1,825 cases have been detected in markets as of Feb. 12. Indonesia aims to vaccinate nearly 181.5 million people, or roughly 67% of its 270 million population, within a year to help revive its ailing economy, which last year plunged into its first recession in over two decades.

"It's a good start," said Elina Yang, 45, a shop owner. "For the country to revive the economy and get back to normal." (Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kate Lamb and Janet Lawrence)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India imported 85 pc of oil, 53 pc of natural gas in 2019-20, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at oil, gas project function.

India imported 85 pc of oil, 53 pc of natural gas in 2019-20, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at oil, gas project function....

EU civil rights groups want ban on biometric surveillance ahead of new laws

Civil and digital rights groups on Wednesday launched a petition seeking the support of one million Europeans to help pressure the European Union to ban biometric mass surveillance ahead of laws on artificial intelligence AI due this year. ...

Timeline: Akbar vs Ramani

The following is the timeline of M J Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him in which Delhi court acquitted her.-- Oct 8, 2018 Ramani names Akbar in a tweet with a...

After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

Israel has allowed the Palestinian Authority to deliver the first shipment of vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.An Associated Press photographer saw the shipment arrive at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Wednesday. The PA said it sent 2,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021