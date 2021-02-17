Left Menu

Gaza gets its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, officials say

Gaza received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday after Israel approved the transfer through its border with the Hamas Islamist-run territory, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:46 IST
Gaza gets its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, officials say

Gaza received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday after Israel approved the transfer through its border with the Hamas Islamist-run territory, Israeli and Palestinian officials said. Gaza, where 2 million people live, has reported more than 53,000 coronavirus cases and 538 deaths.

The shipment, sent by the Palestinian Authority from the occupied West Bank, included 2,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, enough to inoculate 1,000 people in a two-shot regimen. "We will use the doses to vaccinate patients who had organ transplants and those who suffer kidney failure," Majdi Dhair, a Gaza health ministry official, told Reuters.

"Medical personnel will not be vaccinated this time as the shipment is not enough," Dhair said. Shipment of the vaccine, via Israel, to Gaza had drawn criticism from right-wing Israeli politicians.

They had called on their government to make the transfer conditional on the release of two Israeli civilians believed held captive by the militant group and the return of the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in the 2014 Gaza war. But Israel, leading the world in the speed of its own vaccination programme, has also come under pressure from rights groups to do more to ensure vaccines reach Palestinians in territory it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Palestinian officials, blaming Israel, said a transfer planned for Monday had been cancelled. Officials in the Palestinian Authority said they submitted the vaccine transfer request to Israeli defence authorities soon after receiving an initial shipment of 10,000 Russian doses in the West Bank on Feb. 4.

The delay highlights the challenges Palestinians face inoculating citizens across the West Bank and Gaza - two geographically-divided areas which are home to 5.2 million Palestinians. Israel controls all entry and exit points to the West Bank and most of the coastal and land boundaries of the Gaza Strip, an enclave that Israeli troops and settlers left in 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India imported 85 pc of oil, 53 pc of natural gas in 2019-20, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at oil, gas project function.

India imported 85 pc of oil, 53 pc of natural gas in 2019-20, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at oil, gas project function....

EU civil rights groups want ban on biometric surveillance ahead of new laws

Civil and digital rights groups on Wednesday launched a petition seeking the support of one million Europeans to help pressure the European Union to ban biometric mass surveillance ahead of laws on artificial intelligence AI due this year. ...

Timeline: Akbar vs Ramani

The following is the timeline of M J Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him in which Delhi court acquitted her.-- Oct 8, 2018 Ramani names Akbar in a tweet with a...

After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

Israel has allowed the Palestinian Authority to deliver the first shipment of vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.An Associated Press photographer saw the shipment arrive at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Wednesday. The PA said it sent 2,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021