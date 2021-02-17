Left Menu

Senegal expects first delivery of China's Sinopharm vaccine

But shipments are not expected to start until late February and most will arrive in March, the WHO said on Tuesday. Last week Senegal said it had paid a little over 2 billion CFA francs ($3.71 million) for the Sinopharm doses to kickstart its vaccination campaign this month.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:53 IST
Senegal expects first delivery of China's Sinopharm vaccine

Senegal is expecting its first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday after paying for 200,000 doses from China's Sinopharm. Like other African countries that have struggled to procure vaccines, Senegal is still waiting for disbursements through African Union and World Health Organization-backed (WHO) programmes.

In the meantime, some have turned to purchases or donations from China. Despite a relatively late start compared to Western producers, China is ramping up efforts to distribute its vaccines in Africa and elsewhere, some as direct aid. President Macky Sall will be at Dakar's airport for the arrival of the first doses from China in the afternoon, his spokesman Ousmane Ba said.

It was not clear how many doses would be in the first shipment or when vaccinations might start. As a lower-middle income country, Senegal is eligible for around 1.3 million doses for free in the first wave of disbursement from the WHO's COVAX programme. But shipments are not expected to start until late February and most will arrive in March, the WHO said on Tuesday.

Last week Senegal said it had paid a little over 2 billion CFA francs ($3.71 million) for the Sinopharm doses to kickstart its vaccination campaign this month. It aims to inoculate around 90% of a targeted 3.5 million people, including health workers and high-risk individuals between the ages of 19 and 60 years old, by the end of 2021.

It has so far recorded over 31,000 cases and 769 deaths from COVID-19. ($1 = 539 CFA francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Express journo wins IPI India Award for Excellence in Journalism

The IPI India Award for Excellence in Journalism, 2020, has been awarded to Ritika Chopra of The Indian Express for her reports on the working of the Election Commission during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.International Press Institute IPI I...

EU says fighting growing cases of COVID vaccine fraud

The European Commission is taking action to curb growing cases of COVID-19 vaccine fraud and bring people responsible for it to justice, the president of the EUs executive said on Wednesday. In a crisis like this you will always have people...

Kiev thwarts effort of Chinese firm to acquire Ukrainian engine manufacturer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thwarted the long-running effort of a China-backed firm to acquire the Ukrainian helicopter and jet engine manufacturer Motor Sich. According to Euro News, the dispute over the ownership of Motor S...

Wave City Emerges as an Epitome of Smart, Sustainable, and State-of-the-art Housing

Delhi NCR, India NewsVoirCOVID-19 has definitely been one of the most onerous, tumultuous, and defining epoch of our generation. Leaders, organizations, and businesses worldwide were encountered with daunting challenges and uncharted waters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021