Ukraine extends COVID-19 lockdown but some regions can ease up

Ukraine will prolong a lockdown until the end of April but will allow regions with fewer COVID-19 cases to ease restrictions, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

Regions will be put into green, yellow, orange and red zones depending on the scale of new infections, he told a televised cabinet meeting.

