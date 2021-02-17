Left Menu

S.Africa has enough vaccine doses in pipeline for 40 million people, minister says

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:58 IST
Representative Image

South Africa has enough COVID-19 vaccine doses in the pipeline for 40 million people and is "not at all anxious" that it will run into problems with its immunisation programme, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday. The government plans to vaccinate 40 million people, or two-thirds of the population, to achieve some level of herd immunity.

Mkhize added that the country had a long discussion with AstraZeneca's leadership about possibly conducting another study in the country to reduce levels of uncertainty over the efficacy of its vaccine.

