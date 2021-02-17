Left Menu

EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, EU chief

This would allow the bloc to gain access to possible upgraded shots that may offer better protection against virus variants, as previously reported by Reuters. "If we look forward and we assume that we will have to work on the vaccines to improve them or to bring them to the next level in order to have a vaccine that might fight effectively an upcoming variant we need of course a new contract," von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU wants its COVID-19 vaccine contracts to include flexibility for virus variants. This would allow the bloc to gain access to possible upgraded shots that may offer better protection against virus variants, as previously reported by Reuters.

"If we look forward and we assume that we will have to work on the vaccines to improve them or to bring them to the next level in order to have a vaccine that might fight effectively an upcoming variant we need of course a new contract," von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels. "We have had good experiences with most of the manufacturers we have contracted with, so it is the natural way to continue within the framework we have had."

