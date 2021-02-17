Left Menu

J&K records 84 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,25,547 even as no fresh coronavirus fatality was reported for the second consecutive day, officials said. The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 42 including 27 travellers.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:34 IST
J&K records 84 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,25,547 even as no fresh coronavirus fatality was reported for the second consecutive day, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were from the Jammu division and 73 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said. The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 42 including 27 travellers. While 11 districts did not report any fresh case, Jammu was the only other district to register double digit positive cases at 11. The number of active cases in the union territory is 657 while 1,22,939 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 1,951.

