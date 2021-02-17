Spain to give AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to 45-55 year olds in next phase

Spain will administer AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to people aged 45-55 in the next phase of the national inoculation plan, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

People under 60 with a high risk of serious COVID-19 infection will be vaccinated with shots produced by Pfizer and BionTech and by Moderna, once those over 60 have been immunised, the ministry said.

