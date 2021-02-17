Spain to give AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to 45-55 year olds in next phase

Spain to give AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to 45-55 year olds in next phaseReuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:45 IST
Spain will administer AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to people aged 45-55 in the next phase of the national inoculation plan, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
People under 60 with a high risk of serious COVID-19 infection will be vaccinated with shots produced by Pfizer and BionTech and by Moderna, once those over 60 have been immunised, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
