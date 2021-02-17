Left Menu

ICU nurse gets Colombia's first coronavirus shot as rollout begins

Head nurse Veronica Luz Machado, who for months has battled the coronavirus pandemic from an intensive care unit in the northern Colombian city of Sincelejo, became the first person in the Andean country to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Beginning with Machado, 46, Colombia will kick off its plan to immunize 35.2 million people with vaccines acquired through a raft of bilateral deals as well as the World Health Organization-backed COVAX mechanism.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:28 IST
ICU nurse gets Colombia's first coronavirus shot as rollout begins
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Head nurse Veronica Luz Machado, who for months has battled the coronavirus pandemic from an intensive care unit in the northern Colombian city of Sincelejo, became the first person in the Andean country to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Beginning with Machado, 46, Colombia will kick off its plan to immunize 35.2 million people with vaccines acquired through a raft of bilateral deals as well as the World Health Organization-backed COVAX mechanism. "The pandemic really changed our lives completely, particularly for me and my colleagues, because we were facing an unknown virus, we didn't know how to respond," Machado, who works at Hospital Universitario, said in a government broadcast earlier this week, before receiving the first shot of Pfizer's two-dose vaccine.

"It's a risk that health workers face every day when we leave our homes to come to work in what we enjoy, in what we are passionate about. I was very afraid," Machado, a nurse for more than two decades, added. For Machado, the vaccine brings hope following almost a year of coronavirus cases in Colombia, which has reported more than 2.2 million infections and 57,949 deaths. The country has a population of about 50 million people.

"Today begins a new chapter, in which this pandemic is defeated. This chapter begins with mass, safe, effective and free vaccination across the country," said President Ivan Duque who attended Machado's first injection. The first phase of Colombia's vaccinations will benefit healthcare personnel and those aged 80 and over.

The government plans to immunize 1 million people during the first month of inoculations, which it has described as the greatest public health challenge in the country's history. The first 50,000 Pfizer doses arrived in Colombia on Monday, while a second batch of 192,000 doses from China's Sinovac Biotech are expected to arrive this weekend, Duque said in a message on Twitter earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 369 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 12,074 new cases

Italy reported 369 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 336 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,074 from 10,386 the day before. Some 294,411 tests for COVID-19 were carried...

Slovakia seeks medical staff assist from abroad as COVID-19 outbreak rages

Slovakia will ask other European Union member countries for medical staff to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The plea is the countrys first, after the previous plan to have large-scale testing f...

Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 95% effective against COVID-19

An Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday that Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine was 95 effective in a trial of 602,000 people, reinforcing the drugmakers efficacy findings. Israeli HMO Maccabi, which covers over a quarter of all Israelis...

New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses in the state as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide.The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James landed just days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021