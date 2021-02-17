Left Menu

64 PHCs in Kerala upgraded into Family Health Centres

17-02-2021
In a boost to the healthsector in Kerala, the state government on Wednesday upgraded64 Primary Health Centres in various districts into FamilyHealth Centres as part of its 'Ardram Mission'.

Such FHCs provide routine lifestyle disease clinics, pre-check-up facilities by nurses before seeing doctors, and apatient-friendly environment.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here thatthis was the first phase of the 'Ardram Mission', under which170 PHCs would be upgraded.

''The government aims to upgrade all public health centresin the state to family health centres,'' he said.

Four in Thiruvananthapuram, five each in Kollam andThrissur, three each in Pathanamthitta, Kannur and Kasaragod,ten in Alappuzha, seven in Kottayam, eight each in Idukki,Kozhikode and Ernakulam have been upgraded, he said.

''It has been decided to upgrade 170 primary healthcenters in the first phase, 504 in the second phase and 212primary health centers in the third phase as family healthcenters,'' he said.

Family Health Centers aim to provide the best patient-friendly treatment facilities to people.

Such centers are being further strengthened with the helpof the Gram Panchayats, he said.

