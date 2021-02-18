Mexico posts 8,988 new coronavirus cases, 1,075 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 8,988 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,075 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,013,563 cases and 177,061 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Also Read: Mexico asks Christie's to call off auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)