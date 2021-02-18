Hong Kong approves China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use

Hong Kong approves China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency useReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-02-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 09:14 IST
Hong Kong has formally approved China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use, the city's health secretary said on Thursday, paving the way for its introduction in the global financial hub.
In a statement, Sophia Chan said the vaccine met the "safety, efficacy and quality requirements specified in Hong Kong emergency situations".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
