Hong Kong approves China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-02-2021 09:14 IST
Hong Kong approves China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use

Hong Kong has formally approved China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use, the city's health secretary said on Thursday, paving the way for its introduction in the global financial hub.

In a statement, Sophia Chan said the vaccine met the "safety, efficacy and quality requirements specified in Hong Kong emergency situations".

