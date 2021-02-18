Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The government now aims to immunize close to 44 million people - four in five of the population - by October to reach herd immunity four weeks later when vaccine antibodies will have been formed.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:14 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Delay Pfizer vaccine's second dose, researchers say

Researchers on Wednesday urged governments to delay administering the second dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, which they said had an efficacy of 92.6% after the first dose. They cautioned that there may be uncertainty about the duration of protection with a single dose, but said that the administration of the second dose a month after the first provided "little added benefit in the short term".

Pfizer says South African variant could significantly reduce vaccine protection A laboratory study suggests that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine by two-thirds, and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutation, the companies said on Wednesday.

The study found the vaccine was still able to neutralize the virus and there is not yet evidence from trials in people that the variant reduces vaccine protection, the companies said. Still, they are making investments and talking to regulators about developing an updated version of their mRNA vaccine or a booster shot, if needed. S.Korea's vaccine goals 'practically impossible', medical body's chief says

South Korea will almost certainly miss its goal of vaccinating 80% of its population to reach coronavirus "herd immunity" by November, the head of a doctors' association whose advice helped the country contain the pandemic's first wave said on Wednesday. The vaccination programme is due to start next week, after a procurement process that has drawn complaints at home for being slower than many abroad. The government now aims to immunize close to 44 million people - four in five of the population - by October to reach herd immunity four weeks later when vaccine antibodies will have been formed. The government's plans calls for each physician to diagnose and vaccinate 150 patients a day.

COVID-19 breath test shows promise in study A commercially available electronic "nose" manufactured by Dutch company Breathomix can tell when a person does not have COVID-19 and would be a useful screening tool, researchers have found.

Studying more than 4,500 individuals who came to coronavirus test facilities in the Netherlands between August and December 2020, the device was able to reliably rule out infection - with or without symptoms - in 70% to 75% of all individuals tested, with results available within seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Australia's news revenue-sharing law behind battle with Big Tech

Facebook Inc has blocked Australian users from sharing and viewing news content on its popular social media platform, escalating a dispute with the government overpaying media publishers for content.While Big Tech and media outlets have bat...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon deployed secret strategy to dodge India's regulators, documents show

Amazon has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform, publicly misrepresented its ties with the sellers and used them to circumvent increasingly tough foreign investment rules that affect e-com...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

White House officials said Johnson Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock even as likely U.S. approval nears, while EU officials said Pfizers vaccine supply to the bloc was about 10 million doses short of plan.DEATH...

Japan Olympics Minister Hashimoto to accept job as head of Tokyo 2020

Japans Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympic Games, said on Thursday she had resigned from cabinet in preparation for becoming the next Tokyo 2020 president after the previous chief quit due to sexist ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021