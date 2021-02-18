Left Menu

Hong Kong sees Feb. 26 start for roll-out of China's Sinovac vaccine

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:29 IST
Hong Kong sees Feb. 26 start for roll-out of China's Sinovac vaccine
Hong Kong's government said it expected to receive a million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine by Friday, with vaccinations expected to start on Feb. 26.

Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Sophia Chan said the Asian financial hub had formally approved the vaccine for emergency use, adding that it had met the "safety, efficacy and quality" criteria for such use.

