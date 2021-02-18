Left Menu

Africa expects 1st AstraZeneca doses next week

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 are expected to arrive next week for distribution in some 20 countries on the continent.The doses are the first of some 7 million coming from the Serum Institute in India.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:38 IST
Africa expects 1st AstraZeneca doses next week

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 are expected to arrive next week for distribution in some 20 countries on the continent.

The doses are the first of some 7 million coming from the Serum Institute in India. Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong and colleagues did not immediately say which countries on the 54-nation continent will receive the first shipment, but Nkengasong said Thursday that health workers will get the shots.

“We are very excited,” he said.

Africa is waiting for vaccines from the global COVAX initiative, which has said it would supply 25% of those needed for the continent's 1.3 billion people. As deliveries fall behind schedule, African nations are scrambling to secure vaccines from various sources.

Speed is key, as eight African nations have confirmed cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain and at least 10 have cases of the variant first identified in South Africa. The African continent is on the brink of recording 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

During a separate briefing on Thursday, the World Health Organization's Africa director, Matshidiso Moeti, said, “We have arrived at the moment now when African countries are going to be in a couple of weeks, I anticipate, receiving significant supplies of vaccines.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Road and infrastructure works worth Rs 1Lakh Cr being undertaken in Assam: Gadkari

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two major bridge projects across River Brahmaputra today. This fulfilled the long pending demand of the people of Assam and Meghalaya.Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister fo...

In surprise move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia

In a surprise retaliatory move Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news stories, escalating a fight with the government over whether powerful tech companies should have to pay news organizations for content.Australias govern...

Be ready to sacrifice your standing crop: Tikait to farmers

Asserting that they wont return home till the farm laws are repealed, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said farmers should be ready to sacrifice their standing crop for it.Tikait said the government should not be under...

Odisha: Bride elopes with boyfriend, groom marries minor sister

A bride elopedwith her boyfriend leaving the groom waiting in OdishasKalahandi district, following which her 15-year-old youngersister was married off with the man.The police rescued the girl from her in-laws house aschild marriage is prohi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021