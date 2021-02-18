Left Menu

Dr Vardhan hails DBT-ILS scientific achievements during COVID-19 research

Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, mentioned the impressive progress made by DBT-ILS particularly in the area of tribal health and nutrition using a multi-omics approach which will have far-reaching implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:30 IST
Dr Vardhan hails DBT-ILS scientific achievements during COVID-19 research
During the programme, Dr Harsh Vardhan also laid the foundation stone for the Animal Challenge Study platform at DBT-ILS for undertaking evaluation studies of potential drug and vaccine candidates. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, today addressed through video conferencing the 32nd Foundation Day event of the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, an autonomous institute of Department of Biotechnology and hailed its scientific achievements during the COVID-19 diagnostic and research.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas; Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology; Dr Ajay Parida, Director, DBT-ILS, Shri C. P. Goyal, Joint Secretary, DBT; Dr Meenakshi Munshi, Advisor, DBT and other dignitaries were present on the occasion

"The institute has sequenced around 500 viral genomes and established 17 virus cultures that will enable furthering the research and development efforts of COVID-19 in the coming days. DBT-ILS has excelled in the application of science and technology for improving livelihoods of the tribal population," said Dr Harsh Vardhan. He also appreciated DBT-ILS for testing over 1,50,000 samples from across Odisha.

On the occasion, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gases, said that DBT-ILS is one of the premier institutions in Odisha and Eastern India and expressed satisfaction that ILS is working to create a visible impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people of Odisha. The Minister further said that Odisha's coastline has been in focus for Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of a blue economy. He requested Dr Harsh Vardhan that a Centre of Excellence on Marine Biotechnology at ILS be set up which will help unlock the true potential of a marine-led sustainable economic growth in Odisha.

Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, mentioned the impressive progress made by DBT-ILS particularly in the area of tribal health and nutrition using a multi-omics approach which will have far-reaching implications. Dr Ajay Parida, Director, DBT-ILS gave a detailed presentation on the work carried out in the area of research and development, COVID management, societal work as well as entrepreneurship development.

During the programme, Dr Harsh Vardhan also laid the foundation stone for the Animal Challenge Study platform at DBT-ILS for undertaking evaluation studies of potential drug and vaccine candidates. He inaugurated the Biorepository for the COVID-19 clinical samples at ILS that now holds more than 1000 samples of nasopharyngeal swabs, blood, urine and saliva etc from 202 COVID patients. The ILS-IBSD partnership centre that aims at skill and capacity development of scientific communities of North East region in the area of advanced biotechnology was also dedicated by the Minister. The Himalayan Bioresources Mission was launched by Dr Harsh Vardhan. This mission will carry out advanced research focusing on agriculture, horticulture, medicinal and aromatic plants, livestock and microbial resources while taking up translational research for societal development.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's opposition loosens abortion stance to please younger voters

Polands main opposition party called on Thursday for changes in the law to allow pregnancies to be terminated on demand, in a substantial policy shift amid growing strife over abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation. However while the...

Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirable' law

A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an undesirable group, her lawyer said.The ruling frees Shevch...

Zimbabwe starts administering China's Sinopharm vaccines

Zimbabwe started giving COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday, with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga volunteering for the first jab at a hospital in the capital, Harare.I will show you, Chiwenga said to laughter while unbuttoning his shirt. Zim...

Big on ideas, short on cash: Modern slavery fund seeks to transform global fight

Adds details in pars 13, 15, 16 By Kieran GuilbertLONDON, Feb 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the new chief executive of the four-year-old Global Fund to End Modern Slavery GFEMS, Alex Thier has an ambitious goal - raise enough money to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021