Left Menu

China to donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Namibia

China will donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Namibia, its ambassador to the country said on Thursday.

Reuters | Windhoek | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:53 IST
China to donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Namibia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China will donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Namibia, its ambassador to the country said on Thursday. China, aiming to cultivate goodwill through so-called vaccine diplomacy, has already donated vaccines to a number of African nations as they struggle to obtain doses, including Zimbabwe and Congo Republic.

Ambassador Zhang Yiming told Namibia's first lady Monica Geingos during an event at the Chinese embassy, attended by reporters, that Beijing had decided to give priority to 53 developing countries including Namibia to acquire Chinese vaccines. "This fully reflects the high-level bilateral relations between our two countries," he said, adding that the two countries were coordinating closely to deliver the vaccine to Namibia as early as possible.

He declined to say whether the shots would come from Chinese state firm Sinopharm or Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac. In November, Namibia approved an upfront payment of 26.4 million Namibian dollars ($1.8 million) to the COVAX coronavirus vaccine distribution mechanism, a programme co-led by the World Health Organisation and meant to support poorer countries in accessing vaccines.

The country is also in discussion with governments and vaccine manufacturers to secure additional vaccine supplies to cover the remaining 40% of the population, Namibia's health minister has said. ($1 = 14.5930 Namibian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Big on ideas, short on cash: Modern slavery fund seeks to transform global fight

As the new chief executive of the four-year-old Global Fund to End Modern Slavery GFEMS, Alex Thier has an ambitious goal - raise enough money to make human trafficking unprofitable. Hailed as a disruptive innovator at its birth - with back...

IPL 2021 Auction: Daniel Christian goes to RCB, KKR bag Harbhajan for Rs 2 cr

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders KKR in the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League IPL. Harbhajan went unsold earlier in the auction but was finally bought by KKR for his base price of Rs 2 c...

Poland's opposition loosens abortion stance to please younger voters

Polands main opposition party called on Thursday for changes in the law to allow pregnancies to be terminated on demand, in a substantial policy shift amid growing strife over abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation. However while the...

Lopez Obrador says Mexico will not retaliate over Texas's gas export ban

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said there was no retaliation over Texas governors order to ban out-of-state natural gas supplies amid biting power shortages, saying there was an emergency in Texas.Lopez Obrador sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021